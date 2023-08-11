Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Thunderstorms & then more rain

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:43 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 18:43:22-04

Today was the 10th day out of the first 11 days this month with at/above normal temps.

Weekend: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny and mainly dry. Just a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm.

Monday: Rain/Showers a few storms likely. Highs will be the 60s with gusty NE winds. It appears that a soaking rain is likely that will help with the drought.

The new U.S. Drought Monitor was released this morning. Most spots stayed the same but areas west of Lake Winnebago are now in the EXTREME drought category.

