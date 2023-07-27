Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Thunderstorms & then cooler weather

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 27, 2023
Heat Index values hit upper 90s & low 100s on Thursday. First hot "&" humid weather of the year!!

New drought monitor came in today & there are no major changes. The drought continues.....

Threat for severe weather tonight & then again on Friday. Locally heavy rain is also possible.

Friday: Highs around 90 degrees. Chances of rain early in the morning and the storms later in the evening.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Much cooler and drier air. Mostly sunny skies.
Sunday: Highs near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.

