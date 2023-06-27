NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Thick smoke moves away as storms roll in

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 12pm Thursday.

Areas of Smoke will continue. Air Quality has dropped to very unhealthy levels today across much of the area.

The worst I've ever seen!

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed much of N.E.W. under a marginal threat for severe weather on Wednesday.

The best chance for storms will be after sunset. Some storms could have gusty winds, hail & heavy rain.

WED: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Best chance at night.

THU: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

FRI: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible(mainly early)

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

SUN: Mostly sunny skies.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps could be hot with 80s & 90s.