NBC 26 Weather Forecast - The winds of change

Showers & storms are likely overnight. There is a small chance for severe weather.

New drought index arrives Thursday morning.



Thursday: Chance of a few showers/sprinkles during the morning/afternoon. Clearing into the afternoon to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. There will be gusty NW winds but the weather

looks great to kick off High school football.

Friday: Highs in the mid/upper 70s, sunny.

Weekend: MUCH hotter and well above average. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Next week: A bit of a roller coaster ride is possible with highs ranging from the 70s to the 90s.