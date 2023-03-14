Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather forecast - The sun is back

Your Tuesday will finally be dry with lots of sun and highs in the low 30s
Posted at 6:29 AM, Mar 14, 2023
Your Tuesday will finally be dry with lots of sun and highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday should be a little milder for you with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Another storm system is on the way for Thursday and Friday with mostly rain to start the event, but the potential of some snow to finish things on Friday and possibly into Saturday. It’s far too early for specifics for this next system, but the better chances of more significant snow totals will be in the far Northwoods as of now. We’ll keep you updated as this system gets closer.

