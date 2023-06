Tomorrow will not be the 4th straight day with below normal high temps. it will 15-20 degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Much needed rain fell across most of the area on Tuesday. 0.50" - 1.00" for most areas.

Drought conditions continue for most of the area.

WED: Sun & clouds. Chance for shower/storm. Much wamer.

THU: Mostly sunny & cooler.

FRI: Mostly sunny & seasonable.

SAT: Sunny skies.

SUN: Sun & clouds. Chance for shower/storm

Much warmer next with lots of 80s.