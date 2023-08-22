NBC 26 Weather Forecast - the day before the HEAT

Hottest weather in years for much of Wisconsin on the way!!

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Sheboygan, Green Lake, Fond du Lac & Marquette counties for Wednesday & Thursday.

Today: Showers/storms for the morning, clearing to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Seasonable high temperatures as warm air builds in with southeasterly winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Morning thunder is possible before clearing to lots of sun. Hot & humid!! The record high is 95 & should be broken. Heat Index values will be near 110 by afternoon.

Thursday: Wide range of temps - 70s(NE) 90s(SW) with 80s in between. Sun & clouds. Chance for a storm.

Friday: Temperatures near 80. Sun & clouds. A few thunderstorms are possible, more likely in the evening.

This weekend: Much cooler. After the chance of a storm Saturday morning expect sun & clouds during the afternoon and all day Sunday.

