NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Summer returns!!!!

Most of N.E.W. is now under moderate drought conditions.
Significant rain is not in the forecast the next 7-9 days.
Temps running 20 degrees below normal on Thursday. Felt more like mid/late April.
Heat will build over the weekend & into next week. 80s return with some 90s
possible WED/THU/FRI.
FRI: Mostly sunny & seasonable.
SAT: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s.
SUN: Mostly sunny skies.
MON: Mostly sunny skies. 80s.
Much warmer next week with lots of 80s with 90s possible.
Summer officially begins on Wednesday. Summer Solstice is @ 9:57 am.
Also typically the longest day of the year!!