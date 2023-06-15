NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Summer returns!!!!

Most of N.E.W. is now under moderate drought conditions.

Significant rain is not in the forecast the next 7-9 days.

Temps running 20 degrees below normal on Thursday. Felt more like mid/late April.

Heat will build over the weekend & into next week. 80s return with some 90s

possible WED/THU/FRI.

FRI: Mostly sunny & seasonable.

SAT: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s.

SUN: Mostly sunny skies.

MON: Mostly sunny skies. 80s.

Much warmer next week with lots of 80s with 90s possible.

Summer officially begins on Wednesday. Summer Solstice is @ 9:57 am.

Also typically the longest day of the year!!