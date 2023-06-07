NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Summer frost possible

Today was not the 12th straight day with above normal temps!!

Much cooler temps along with gusty NE winds brought near normal conditions back the area.

Some patchy frost is possible NW of the Fox Valley the next 2 nights.

There is a frost Advisory for Northern Marinette county.

After Air quality that was UNHEALTHY the last 2 days. The low-level smoke from fires in Eastern Canada has pushed off to the southwest.

High level smoke is likely on & off into the weekend.

Next chance of rain is Saturday. Showers & storms in the forecast. Bellin may be impacted.

Little of no threat of severe weather for the foreseeable future.

THU: Mostly Sunny

FRI: Sun & clouds. Warmer with maybe a late day shower/storm possible.

SAT: Showers & storms.

SUN: Sun & Clouds. Breezy & cooler. A few showers are possible.

MON: Showers, breezy & cool.

