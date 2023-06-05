Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Streak of 80s ends

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 18:19:22-04

Today was the tenth straight day with 80s or above!!
A cold front moving through will bring an end to that streak tomorrow.

Air Quality alert up until 12am. Air quality has been UNHEALTHY. Smoke from fires in Eastern Canada has overspread the area.

Next chance of significant rain is Saturday. Showers & storms in the forecast. Bellin may be impacted.

Tuesday: AM shower/storm west of Fox Valley. Sun & clouds and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

WED: Mostly Sunny
THU: Mostly Sunny
FRI: Sun & clouds. Warmer with maybe a late day shower/storm.

SAT: Showers & storms.
SUN: Sun & Clouds. Breezy & cooler.

