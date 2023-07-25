Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Stormy then hot & humid

Posted at 6:26 PM, Jul 25, 2023
2023-07-25

The hottest weather of the summer is likely on Thursday. Humidity also going up!!!

On/off chances for rain next 2-4 days!! A thunderstorm complex moving across the area Wednesday morning may push the
first Packers training camp practice indoors. Locally heavy rain is possible & severe weather can't be ruled out!!

Air Quality Alert for ozone up into tonight.

Wednesday: Highs in the 70s/80s. AM storms. PM sun & clouds & a shower/storm chance.
Thursday: Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny. Humid with dew points in the lower 70s.
Friday: Highs near 90.

Weekend: Highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s.

