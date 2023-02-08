NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Spring & Winter next 2 days

WINTER STORM WATCH issued for Marquette & Green Lake counties. Additional counties will get watches, warnings or advisories on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds with highs of 40-to nearly 50. Record high is 55.

Thursday: Need to watch for next significant weather maker. Snow or a mixture of snow(& some rain) will overspread the area during the morning

& continue all day.

Looks like mainly snow 3-6"/4-8" most areas but higher totals are possible.

Friday: Some light snow is possible during the morning. It will also be colder

The Weekend: Sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.