NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Spring & Winter next 2 days

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 9:52 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 22:52:41-05

WINTER STORM WATCH issued for Marquette & Green Lake counties. Additional counties will get watches, warnings or advisories on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds with highs of 40-to nearly 50. Record high is 55.
Thursday: Need to watch for next significant weather maker. Snow or a mixture of snow(& some rain) will overspread the area during the morning
& continue all day.
Looks like mainly snow 3-6"/4-8" most areas but higher totals are possible.

Friday: Some light snow is possible during the morning. It will also be colder

The Weekend: Sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.

