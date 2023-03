Heavy snow Across the southern viewing area last night!! 12"+ SE of Lake Winnebago.

Another winter storm is on the way!!

This Weekend: We will spring ahead!! Lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of PM sunshine.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday.

More snow is likely on Sunday/Monday. Another 3-6"/4-8" is expected over the 2 days.

Staying below normal through next week. Another chance of snow/mix by Thursday.