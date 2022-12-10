Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some snow this weekend?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:26 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 19:26:34-05

Some areas across southern Wisconsin saw 2-3 times the amount of snow (just today) that we've seen all winter/fall!!
Patchy light snow or a wintry mix will move across the area on Saturday......a bigger storm will impact the area during the middle of next week.

