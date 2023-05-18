NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some smoke & cooler

An Air Quality Alert is up for all of N.E.W. Smoky conditions are possible Friday with the threat of poor air quality & a smoky smell.

FRI: Clouds(some sun) & some rain.....especially early. It will be windy & much cooler.

This weekend: The unofficial final weekend of spring!!

Some frost is possible once again Saturday morning.

Sun & clouds with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers area possible....especially Saturday morning & Sunday evening.

Long range computer models are hinting at a much warmer stretch of weather arriving before Memorial day weekend.

The unofficial kick-off to Summer!!

