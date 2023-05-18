Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some smoke & cooler

Posted at 6:10 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 19:10:12-04

An Air Quality Alert is up for all of N.E.W. Smoky conditions are possible Friday with the threat of poor air quality & a smoky smell.

FRI: Clouds(some sun) & some rain.....especially early. It will be windy & much cooler.

This weekend: The unofficial final weekend of spring!!
Some frost is possible once again Saturday morning.
Sun & clouds with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers area possible....especially Saturday morning & Sunday evening.

Long range computer models are hinting at a much warmer stretch of weather arriving before Memorial day weekend.
The unofficial kick-off to Summer!!

