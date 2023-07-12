Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some more rain & much warmer

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 18:38:03-04

After highs in the 90s on Monday afternoon temps today were only in the 50s/60s.
Beneficial rain fell across the southern part of the viewing area today.

Chance for showers overnight.  

Drought conditions continue.  New drought monitor will be released tomorrow.

 

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 70s.  A few showers or storms are possible.

Friday: Shower/storm with highs in the mid/upper 80s. 

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the 80s.Chance for a storm especially on Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.