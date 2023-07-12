NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some more rain & much warmer

After highs in the 90s on Monday afternoon temps today were only in the 50s/60s.

Beneficial rain fell across the southern part of the viewing area today.

Chance for showers overnight.

Drought conditions continue. New drought monitor will be released tomorrow.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers or storms are possible.

Friday: Shower/storm with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the 80s.Chance for a storm especially on Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.