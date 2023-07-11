NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some more rain & cooler

No 90s today! Much cooler with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday.

Chance for showers overnight.

Drought conditions continue.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Widespread accumulating rain possible. Highs in the 70s, but highs in 60s are possible if there is no sun.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers or storms are possible.

Friday: Shower/storm with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Chance of rain.

This Weekend: Sunny with highs in the low/mid 80s.Chance for a storm especially on Saturday.