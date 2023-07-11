Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some more rain & cooler

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 19:36:54-04

No 90s today!  Much cooler with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday.
Chance for showers overnight. 

Drought conditions continue.

 

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Widespread accumulating rain possible. Highs in the 70s, but highs in 60s are possible if there is no sun.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 70s.  A few showers or storms are possible.

Friday: Shower/storm with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Chance of rain.

This Weekend: Sunny with highs in the low/mid 80s.Chance for a storm especially on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.