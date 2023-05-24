NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some Frost & perhaps the first 90

The unofficial kick-off to summer is quickly approaching!!

Frost Advisory & Freeze Warning north of Green Bay tonight!!

Patchy frost is possible elsewhere in normally colder spots away from the lake.

Thursday: Some patchy frost is possible in the morning(especially NW of Fox Valley). Lots of sunshine & a bit breezy.

Friday: Some patchy frost is possible in the morning(especially NW of Fox Valley). Lots of sunshine.

Saturday: Warming up!!

Sunday: Sunshine & warm.

Memorial Day: Sunny & feeling like summer!!

Rain is not in the forecast until next Wednesday at the earliest

Very warm to hot weather is expected next week. First 90 of the year is possible.