NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some frost & 70s

After highs in the 70s today.....temps will drop 10-15 degrees for Wednesday.

Some patchy frost is possible early tomorrow morning.

The normal high on Wednesday climbs to 68 degrees!!

WED: Patchy frost is possible during the morning. Mostly sunny & cooler.

THUR. Sun & clouds. Chance for a late day shower/storm.

FRI: Clouds & some rain.

This weekend: The unofficial final weekend of spring!!

Sun & clouds with highs in the 60s to around 70. A few showers area possible....especially Saturday morning.

Long range computer models are hinting at a much warmer stretch of weather arriving for Memorial day weekend.

The unofficial kick-off to Summer!!