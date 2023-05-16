NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some frost & 70s

After highs in the 70s today.....temps will drop 10-15 degrees for Wednesday.
Some patchy frost is possible early tomorrow morning.
The normal high on Wednesday climbs to 68 degrees!!
WED: Patchy frost is possible during the morning. Mostly sunny & cooler.
THUR. Sun & clouds. Chance for a late day shower/storm.
FRI: Clouds & some rain.
This weekend: The unofficial final weekend of spring!!
Sun & clouds with highs in the 60s to around 70. A few showers area possible....especially Saturday morning.
Long range computer models are hinting at a much warmer stretch of weather arriving for Memorial day weekend.
The unofficial kick-off to Summer!!