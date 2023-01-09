Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Some fog & a light wintry mix possible

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 18:21:34-05

Tuesday will bring clouds and chances of a very light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and flurries in the morning. Afterwards, above freezing
temperatures strike, rising to the upper 30s.

Wednesday morning another shot of freezing drizzle/light snow north, could create an icy/slippery commute. The rest of the day remains mostly cloudy, with upper 30s in control and more melting occurring.

Thursday, light snow could fall in our southern hometowns/lakeshore, as a system swipes south and brings highs in the mid 30s.

