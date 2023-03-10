NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Snow moving out

The majority of the snow will be moving out through the morning. The farther you live to the south, the more snow you saw. With gusty wind out of the NE, there still may be some blowing and drifting, mainly in the rural areas. Highs today will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday will also be quiet during the day with highs in the mid 30s.

Here comes another round of snow this weekend starting later Saturday night. This is going to be a “slow fuse” event where it’s not that heavy, but it just keeps going on and on… The snow will continue at times through the day Sunday, Sunday night and maybe early Monday morning. This is going to be tough to measure with compaction and melting through Sunday during the day since high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Most of this will be moving out on Monday.