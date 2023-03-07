Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Snow & more snow

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:25 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 19:25:44-05

As snow winds down this evening.......the next storm approaches.

Tonight: Snow ends. Skies will slowly clear towards daybreak. Slippery/icy roads can be expected into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Some sunshine & seasonable temps return. Upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sun, clouds & seasonable.

Thursday: Thickening clouds as next storm approaches.

Friday: Next "big" storm hits. Still 3-4 days out but computer models are showing significant snow for N.E.W.

This Weekend: We will spring ahead!! Lose an hour of sleep by gain an hour of PM sunshine.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018