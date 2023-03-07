NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Snow & more snow

As snow winds down this evening.......the next storm approaches.
Tonight: Snow ends. Skies will slowly clear towards daybreak. Slippery/icy roads can be expected into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Some sunshine & seasonable temps return. Upper 30s to lower 40s.
Wednesday: Sun, clouds & seasonable.
Thursday: Thickening clouds as next storm approaches.
Friday: Next "big" storm hits. Still 3-4 days out but computer models are showing significant snow for N.E.W.
This Weekend: We will spring ahead!! Lose an hour of sleep by gain an hour of PM sunshine.