Smoky skies return today. Air Quality alert in effect until midday Thursday.

Tonight: chance of thunderstorms, expected to be non-severe. temps in the mid 50s

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight clearing in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and breezy NE winds.

FRI: Mostly sunny & seasonable.

SAT: Sunny skies, highs in the low 80s.

SUN: Sun & clouds. Chance for shower/storm

Much warmer next week with lots of 80s