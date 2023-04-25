NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Small warm-up followed by BIG cooldown

Tomorrow will make it 9/10 days with below normal highs.

Except Thursday/Friday.....temps will be/at below normal for the foreseeable future

WED: Sun & clouds with a shower/sprinkle "possible". Mainly raindrops but some snowflake is possible.

THU: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Warmer with 60s likely.

FRI: Sun & clouds with some more 60s likely.

SAT: Cloudy with few showers or periods of rain.

SUN: Cloudy with showers or periods of rain/snow showers. This will be the final day of April showers.

MON: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.

TUE: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.

WED: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.

Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month.