NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Small warm-up followed by BIG cooldown

Tomorrow will make it 9/10 days with below normal highs.
Except Thursday/Friday.....temps will be/at below normal for the foreseeable future
WED: Sun & clouds with a shower/sprinkle "possible". Mainly raindrops but some snowflake is possible.
THU: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Warmer with 60s likely.
FRI: Sun & clouds with some more 60s likely.
SAT: Cloudy with few showers or periods of rain.
SUN: Cloudy with showers or periods of rain/snow showers. This will be the final day of April showers.
MON: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.
TUE: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.
WED: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.
Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month.