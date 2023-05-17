Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Roller coaster ride of temps continues.....

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 18:29:34-04

After highs in the 70s Tuesday.....temps struggled to get out of the 50s today.
Some patchy frost is possible early tomorrow morning.
Also on/off smoky skies to continue for the foreseeable future.

THU: AM patchy frost?? Sun & clouds. Breezy & much warmer. Chance for a late day shower/storm.
The SPC actually has a marginal threat for severe weather NW of the Fox Valley Thursday evening!!
FRI: Clouds(some sun) & some rain.....especially early.

This weekend: The unofficial final weekend of spring!!
Sun & clouds with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers area possible....especially Saturday morning.

Long range computer models are hinting at a much warmer stretch of weather arriving before Memorial day weekend.
The unofficial kick-off to Summer!!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.