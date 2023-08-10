NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Rain returns for Friday

Today was the 9th day out of the first 10 days this month with at/above normal temps.

Friday: Chance of rain showers with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. If it stays completely cloudy.....some spots may be stuck in the upper 60s. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

Most locations will see 0.25"-0.50" of rain but locally higher mounts are possible with storms. Severe weather is also possible during the evening.

Weekend: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny and mainly dry. Just a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm.

Monday: Showers a few storms likely. Highs will be the 70s.

The new U.S. Drought Monitor was released this morning. Most spots stayed the same but areas west of Lake Winnebago are now in the EXTREME drought category.

