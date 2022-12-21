NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Potential Blizzard

We will have a quiet start to our day Wednesday, under mostly cloudy skies. Light snowfall will move in after 4pm.

Thursday afternoon into Friday, this strengthening low pressure will ramp up strong winds and heavy snowfall across our area. This will create near white-out blizzard like conditions, as winds whip up to 50mph. This will also keep road conditions slippery, as snow blows and recovers the roads. Snow continues into Friday as well, putting down 4-8" widespread, with chances for nearly a foot in some hometowns.

As the storm exits Friday night, it pulls in an arctic blast for Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. Temperatures will struggle to hit highs in the single digits, and it will feel more like below zero wind chills all day. Stay warm!

