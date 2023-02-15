NBC 26 Weather Forecast for Feb. 15, 2023

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — We are going to be right on the edge of another one of these snow events for Thursday. There's still a little uncertainty in the track and intensity of this system, but either way you cut it, the farther you live to the southeast, the better your chance of seeing some accumulating snow.

The main story for your Wednesday is going to be wind. We'll have that for most of the day with temperatures falling into the 30s as the afternoon wears on.

There will be a little lull in the action tonight with lows in the mid-teens.

Thursday still has a few question marks with snowfall potential, but right now it looks like Green Bay and the Fox Cities may end up with 1-3" of snow, while parts of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan may end up with 3-6". Northwest of the Fox Cities barely anything may fall. It all depends on the track.

Don't worry though since 40s are back in the forecast for the weekend.