Weekend: MUCH warmer and well above average. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry. Gusty NE winds will

cool things down a bit for Sunday afternoon.

Next week: BIG HEAT WAVE just to our south. A bit of a roller coaster ride is possible with highs ranging from the 70s to the 90s depending on NE winds

vs. SW winds. Wednesday & Thursday have the potential to be hot & humid.

Mainly dry next 7 days but a pop shower/storm is possible.