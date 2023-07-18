NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Much warmer & some thunderstorms

High temps have now been at/below normal 7 of the last 8 days.

There is marginal threat of severe thunderstorms late Wednesday. The main threats will be gusty winds & hail.

Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected in the rain guage.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies & warmer. Slight chance for an isolated shower/storm. A much better chance of storms late Wednesday night.

Thursday. AM showers/storms. PM sun/clouds & maybe a shower

Friday. Sun & clouds - shower possible?

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

It looks like much warmer weather will return next week the lots of 80s & some 90s.