NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Much warmer & some thunderstorms

High temps have now been at/below normal 7 of the last 8 days.
There is marginal threat of severe thunderstorms late Wednesday. The main threats will be gusty winds & hail.
Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected in the rain guage.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies & warmer. Slight chance for an isolated shower/storm. A much better chance of storms late Wednesday night.
Thursday. AM showers/storms. PM sun/clouds & maybe a shower
Friday. Sun & clouds - shower possible?
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??
It looks like much warmer weather will return next week the lots of 80s & some 90s.