Tonight: a few snow showers or flurries

Tuesday: a few snow showers or flurries

Wednesday: A system will pass mainly to our south but some minor accumulations are possible

Thursday: a few flurries

Friday: Alberta Clipper type system could produce 1-2" of snow

This weekend: Much colder air returns & looks to have staying power into

next week. Temps could be running 15-25 degrees below normal with the return of sub-zero lows.