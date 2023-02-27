Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - More snow to kick off March

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 18:46:53-05

We are now running a snowy surplus of 5"!
47" of snow this winter & counting.

Icy/slippery & snow covered roads can be expected overnight as the snow winds down!

Sunshine returns for tomorrow with mid/upper 30s!! Tomorrow is also the final day of Meteorological Winter.

Wednesday: Next system moves in the some more snow. Models have having a tough time with amounts. Ranging from a dusting to 4"! Stay tuned.
With the threat of accumulating snow it appears March will come in like a Lion!!

Thursday: Quiet weather with Sun & clouds.

Friday: A BIG storm will be passing mainly to our south. May brush us with some snow. If it comes farther north.....we have to do more shoveling.

This weekend: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid/upper 30s. Snow shower is possible.

