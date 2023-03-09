NBC 26 Weather Forecast - More snow on the way

More snow is on the way for us starting later this afternoon and into the evening. The nighttime hours will be when the majority of this snow will fall. We also will have winds coming out of the northeast, which is coming right down Lake Michigan. That will kick up the snow totals for our lakefront counties. This continues through part of Friday morning before slowly tapering off. Right now, it looks like Green Bay, Appleton and the Fox Cites will end up with 4-6”. Along Lake Michigan and south of Highway 23, 6-8” may fall. North of Highway 29 into the Northwoods, 2-4” or less probably will fall.

Some blowing and drifting will be possible with 20-30 MPH wind gusts out of the NE, but nothing like a few weeks ago. We’ve seen bigger snows than this, but we’ll still have to clean this one up.

Another round of snow is possible again on Sunday into early Monday morning. -Meteorologist Michael Fish