NBC 26 Weather Forecast - More snow & more cold to wrap up March

Two chances of snow the next 5 days....one small & one potentially big!

A weak cold front will move across the area overnight.

Tuesday: Sunshine slowly giving way to clouds. Highs will be a little below normal.

Wednesday: Early AM light snow with another cold front. A dusting to 1/2" most areas. Gusty winds & cold temps on Wednesday will keep chills in the 10s/20s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds.

Will March go out like a Lion, Llama or Lamb?

Friday: Rainy & windy. Rain switches to a mix & then snow late. Significant snow is possible across the area. Models are showing the potential for 8-12"+ where the heavier snow sets up!!

Saturday: AM snow & windy! Pm sunshine,

Sunday & Monday: Sunshine & 40s.