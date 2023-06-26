NBC 26 Weather Forecast - More rain and smoke on the way

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Tuesday.

Smoke will be thick at times. Air Quality has dropped to unhealthy levels.

Much needed rainfall has ended across. Most spots received 1-3" of rain.

Moderate drought conditions continue for now. The new drought index is released on Thursday.

Hopefully rain has made a dent in the drought.

TUE: Sunshine & warmer temps return. Skies will be smoky.

WED: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

THU: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

FRI: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

SUN: Mostly sunny skies.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps could be hot with 80s & 90s.