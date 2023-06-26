Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - More rain and smoke on the way

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 18:48:07-04

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Tuesday.
Smoke will be thick at times. Air Quality has dropped to unhealthy levels.

Much needed rainfall has ended across. Most spots received 1-3" of rain.
Moderate drought conditions continue for now. The new drought index is released on Thursday.
Hopefully rain has made a dent in the drought.

TUE: Sunshine & warmer temps return. Skies will be smoky.
WED: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
THU: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
FRI: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
SUN: Mostly sunny skies.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps could be hot with 80s & 90s.

