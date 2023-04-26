Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - More 40s but first some 60s!!

Cameron's forecast
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 18:21:13-04

Today made it 9/10 days with below normal highs. Except Thursday/Friday.....temps will be/at below normal for the foreseeable future

THU: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Warmer with 60s likely.
FRI: Sun & clouds with some more 60s likely.

SAT: Cloudy with few showers or periods of rain.
SUN: Cloudy with showers or periods of rain/snow showers. This will be the final day of April showers.

MON: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.
TUE: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.
WED: Cloudy with a rain/snow shower.

Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month.

