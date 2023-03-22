NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Mini snow drought ends??

Thursday: A small chance for an AM rain or snow shower. Sunshine by afternoon with lower 40s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and a few clouds with highs in the 40s. Saturday: A winter storm is likely across the western Great Lakes region. Several computer models have N.E.W. getting heavy snow on Saturday. Others have the storm hitting Milwaukee & Chicago instead. Where the heavy snow falls 6"+ is likely along with gusty winds. Stay tuned!!Winter storm watches may be issued for part of the area on Thursday. Sunday : Sun & clouds & quiet. Highs in near 40 degrees. Monday - Wednesday: A couple of systems will produce a few rain/snow showers. Long range: Temps are expected to average below normal next 2 weeks+