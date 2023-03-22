Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Mini snow drought ends??

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 19:36:40-04

Thursday: A small chance for an AM rain or snow shower. Sunshine by afternoon with lower 40s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and a few clouds with highs in the 40s. 

Saturday:  A winter storm is likely across the western Great Lakes region.  Several computer models have N.E.W. getting heavy snow on Saturday. Others have the storm hitting Milwaukee & Chicago instead.   Where the heavy snow falls 6"+ is likely along with gusty winds.  Stay tuned!!Winter storm watches may be issued for part of the area on Thursday.

Sunday : Sun & clouds & quiet.  Highs in near 40 degrees.

Monday - Wednesday:  A couple of systems will produce a few rain/snow showers.  Long range:  Temps are expected to average below normal next 2 weeks+

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.