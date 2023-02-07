NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Melting snow & accumulating snow

Mixed showers & gusty winds overnight.

Southerly winds gusting over 30 mph will kick temps up to around 40 during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Rain/snow showers across the far north( slippery roads & around an 1" of snow is possible across the far north).....just rain south.

Tuesday: Clouds breaking into sunshine with upper 30s & lower 40s for highs. Gusty winds.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds with highs of 40-45.

Thursday: Need to watch for next significant weather maker. Snow or a mixture

of snow(& some rain) will overspread the area during the morning & continue all day.

Looks like mainly snow 2-4"/3-6" most areas but higher totals are possible.

Friday: Some light snow is possible

The Weekend: Sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.