NBC 26 Weather Forecast - May Melt-down

The unofficial kick-off to summer is here!!

Meteorological Summer arrives on Thursday.

More 80s on the way!! Getting close to 90 on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.

Rain is not in the forecast until next Wednesday at the earliest.

Only 0.07" last 22 days & counting!!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a better chance of a storms.

Saturday: Sun & clouds & maybe a storm

Sunday: Mostly sunny