Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - May Melt-down

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:22 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 18:22:25-04

The unofficial kick-off to summer is here!!
Meteorological Summer arrives on Thursday.

More 80s on the way!! Getting close to 90 on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.
Rain is not in the forecast until next Wednesday at the earliest.
Only 0.07" last 22 days & counting!!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a better chance of a storms.

Saturday: Sun & clouds & maybe a storm
Sunday: Mostly sunny

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.