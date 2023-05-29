NBC 26 Weather Forecast - May Melt-down

The unofficial kick-off to summer is here!!
Meteorological Summer arrives on Thursday.
More 80s on the way!! Getting close to 90 on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.
Rain is not in the forecast until next Wednesday at the earliest.
Only 0.07" last 22 days & counting!!
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a better chance of a storms.
Saturday: Sun & clouds & maybe a storm
Sunday: Mostly sunny