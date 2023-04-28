NBC 26 Weather Forecast - May Flakes?

Final weekend of April ends with showers.

SAT: Cloudy with few showers or periods of rain. Rain will mix with or change to snow late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible.....mainly north of Green Bay.

SUN: Cloudy with showers or periods of rain/snow showers. This will be the final day of April showers.

Accumulating snow is possible area-wide Sunday night into Monday morning.

MON: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.

TUE: Cloudy with a rain/snow shower possible.

WED: Sun & clouds

Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month.

