NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Major snowstorm on the way

Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 20, 2023
A major snowstorm is on the way!!
Sunshine on Tuesday will give way to snow well after sunset.

The storm will come in two pieces. Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning & Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
This will be the biggest snowstorm since April 2018 when a blizzard dropped 24.2" of snow on Green Bay.
This storm will produce 12-24" across the area.

With NE winds gusting over 40 mph...blizzard conditions are likely later Wednesday into Thursday.
Widespread blowing & drifting snow is likely . Many/most schools will be canceled Wednesday/Thursday.

Much colder air will funnel in behind the storm on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

