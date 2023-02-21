NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Major snowstorm on the way

A major snowstorm is on the way!!

Sunshine on Tuesday will give way to snow well after sunset.

The storm will come in two pieces. Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning & Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

This will be the biggest snowstorm since April 2018 when a blizzard dropped 24.2" of snow on Green Bay.

This storm will produce 12-24" across the area.

With NE winds gusting over 40 mph...blizzard conditions are likely later Wednesday into Thursday.

Widespread blowing & drifting snow is likely . Many/most schools will be canceled Wednesday/Thursday.

Much colder air will funnel in behind the storm on Friday with mostly sunny skies.