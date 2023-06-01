NBC 26 Weather Forecast - June begins with hot temperatures

Today was the first day of the year with 90s in the Fox Valley!! We had many 90 temps within the viewing area
More 80s/90s on the way!! It will be around 90 on Friday, Saturday & Sunday.
Significant rain is not in the forecast but a few pop-up showers/storms are.
Only 0.10" last 25 days & counting!!
Dew points will make it feel humid the next couple of days. 50s/60s.
As far as weather records area concerned....Today is the first day of summer!!
Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a storm.
Saturday: Sun & clouds. A storm is possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Monday: A cold front moves through with gusty NE winds. Highs will drop back into the 70s.
Tuesday & Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with seasonable temps.