NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hottest weather of summer on the way!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:29 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 18:29:11-04

Hottest weather in years for much of Wisconsin on the way!!

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Sheboygan, Green Lake, Fond du Lac & Marquette counties for Wednesday & Thursday.
May be extended north based on latest computer forecasts.

Tuesday: AM showers/storms & then sun & clouds. Seasonable temps.
Wednesday: AM storm? Hot & humid!! The record high is 95 & could/should be broken. Heat Index values will be near 110 by afternoon.
Thursday: Wide range of temps - 70s(NE) 90s(SW) with 80s in between. Sun & clouds. Chance for a storm.
Friday: Sun & clouds. A few thunderstorms are possible.

This weekend: Much cooler. After the chance of a storm Saturday morning expect sun & clouds during the afternoon & Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.