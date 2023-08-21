NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hottest weather of summer on the way!!

Hottest weather in years for much of Wisconsin on the way!!

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Sheboygan, Green Lake, Fond du Lac & Marquette counties for Wednesday & Thursday.

May be extended north based on latest computer forecasts.

Tuesday: AM showers/storms & then sun & clouds. Seasonable temps.

Wednesday: AM storm? Hot & humid!! The record high is 95 & could/should be broken. Heat Index values will be near 110 by afternoon.

Thursday: Wide range of temps - 70s(NE) 90s(SW) with 80s in between. Sun & clouds. Chance for a storm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. A few thunderstorms are possible.

This weekend: Much cooler. After the chance of a storm Saturday morning expect sun & clouds during the afternoon & Sunday.