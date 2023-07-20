NBC 26 Weather Forecast - HOT weather on the way

High temps have now been at/below normal 8 of the last 10 days

New USA drought monitor came out today. Some areas improved, other got slightly worse. All-in-all no MAJOR changes.

Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected.

Friday. Sun & clouds - shower/storm possible?

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

It looks like much warmer/hotter weather will return next week the lots of 80s & 90s. In fact, the hottest temps of the summer

are possible later next week.

A few storms or thunderstorm complexes are "possible" next week. If so.....they could be severe & cool things off a bit.