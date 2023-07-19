NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot weather in the way!!

High temps have now been at/below normal 7 of the last 9 days. Thursday will make it 8/10.
Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected. New USA drought monitor comes
out on Thursday.
Thursday. AM showers/storms. PM sun/clouds & maybe a shower
Friday. Sun & clouds - shower possible?
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??
It looks like much warmer weather will return next week the lots of 80s & 90s. In fact the hottest temps of the summer
are possible later next week.