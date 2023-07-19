Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot weather in the way!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 19:21:56-04

High temps have now been at/below normal 7 of the last 9 days. Thursday will make it 8/10.

Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected. New USA drought monitor comes
out on Thursday.

Thursday. AM showers/storms. PM sun/clouds & maybe a shower
Friday. Sun & clouds - shower possible?

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

It looks like much warmer weather will return next week the lots of 80s & 90s. In fact the hottest temps of the summer
are possible later next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.