NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot weather in the way!!

High temps have now been at/below normal 7 of the last 9 days. Thursday will make it 8/10.

Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected. New USA drought monitor comes

out on Thursday.

Thursday. AM showers/storms. PM sun/clouds & maybe a shower

Friday. Sun & clouds - shower possible?

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

It looks like much warmer weather will return next week the lots of 80s & 90s. In fact the hottest temps of the summer

are possible later next week.