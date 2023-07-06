NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot weather coming back

Cooler weather today. Highs only in upper 70s. Coolest in 10 days.

New Drought monitor came in today. Most locations now under MODERATE DROUGHT. Severe drought conditions have developed across the far south.

No BIG rain-makers in sight!!

Friday: AM Sun & then increasing clouds. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Slight chance of a few showers/storms.Severe weather not expected.

Sunday: Temperatures warm back up with mid/upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunder, especially Monday night. Highs in the lower 80s