The hottest weather of the summer is likely on Thursday. Humidity also going up!!!

On/off chances for rain next 1-2 days!! Locally heavy rain is possible & severe weather can't be ruled out!!

Thursday: Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny. Humid with dew points in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms late. Some could be severe.

Friday: Highs near 90. Thunderstorms mainly late. Some could be severe.

Weekend: Highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s.

Warming back up again next week!!