Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot & a few storms?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 9:09 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 22:09:18-04

Today was the warmest day of the year so far!! We had many 90 temps within the viewing area
We also had our first widespread storms in weeks!!

More 80s/90s on the way!! It will be around 90 on Thursday & Friday.
Significant rain is not in the forecast but a few pop-up showers/storms are.
Only 0.10" last 24 days & counting!!

Dew points will be higher the next couple of days. 50s/60s.

As far as weather records area concerned....Thursday is the first day of summer!!

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a better chance of a storms.

Saturday: Sun & clouds
Sunday. Mostly sunny

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.