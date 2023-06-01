NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot & a few storms?

Today was the warmest day of the year so far!! We had many 90 temps within the viewing area

We also had our first widespread storms in weeks!!

More 80s/90s on the way!! It will be around 90 on Thursday & Friday.

Significant rain is not in the forecast but a few pop-up showers/storms are.

Only 0.10" last 24 days & counting!!

Dew points will be higher the next couple of days. 50s/60s.

As far as weather records area concerned....Thursday is the first day of summer!!

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a better chance of a storms.

Saturday: Sun & clouds

Sunday. Mostly sunny