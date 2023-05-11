NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Here come the winds of change

No record highs today but temps were running 15-20 above normal today.

It will turn progressively colder the next 3 days as winds turn to the east!!

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds north. Lots of clouds & showers south.

Mother's Day weekend looks much cooler.

SAT: Clouds & some sun. A shower is possible.

SUN: Lots of clouds & some rain. Gusty NE winds. Well below normal temps.

Monday: Sunny, breezy & warmer!!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warm. Maybe a late day shower/storm.

Mother's Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the growing season.

Some frost is possible late next week!!