NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Here come the winds of change

No record highs today but temps were running 15-20 above normal today.
It will turn progressively colder the next 3 days as winds turn to the east!!
FRIDAY: Sun & clouds north. Lots of clouds & showers south.
Mother's Day weekend looks much cooler.
SAT: Clouds & some sun. A shower is possible.
SUN: Lots of clouds & some rain. Gusty NE winds. Well below normal temps.
Monday: Sunny, breezy & warmer!!
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warm. Maybe a late day shower/storm.
Mother's Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the growing season.
Some frost is possible late next week!!