NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Heavy rain & cool for August

Flood Watch up for FDL & SHE counties for Monday.

Locally heavy rain is likely with a widespread 1-2" expected. Locally higher amounts in excess of 3" is possible.

Drought conditions continue...we need the rain.....but not too much of a good thing!!

Most spots stayed the same but areas west of Lake Winnebago are now in the EXTREME drought category.

Monday: Rain a few storms likely. Highs will be the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Shower/storm and then sun & clouds.

Friday: Mostly sunny.

The weekend: Sunny & warm.