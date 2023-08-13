NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Heavy rain & cool for August

Flood Watch up for FDL & SHE counties for Monday.
Locally heavy rain is likely with a widespread 1-2" expected. Locally higher amounts in excess of 3" is possible.
Drought conditions continue...we need the rain.....but not too much of a good thing!!
Most spots stayed the same but areas west of Lake Winnebago are now in the EXTREME drought category.
Monday: Rain a few storms likely. Highs will be the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Thursday: Shower/storm and then sun & clouds.
Friday: Mostly sunny.
The weekend: Sunny & warm.