Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Heavy rain & cool for August

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 18:40:48-04

Flood Watch up for FDL & SHE counties for Monday.

Locally heavy rain is likely with a widespread 1-2" expected. Locally higher amounts in excess of 3" is possible.
Drought conditions continue...we need the rain.....but not too much of a good thing!!
Most spots stayed the same but areas west of Lake Winnebago are now in the EXTREME drought category.

Monday: Rain a few storms likely. Highs will be the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Thursday: Shower/storm and then sun & clouds.
Friday: Mostly sunny.

The weekend: Sunny & warm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.